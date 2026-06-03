June 3, 2026
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Karnataka CM Shivakumar holds first cabinet meet, announces free bus pass to all students

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Published: ,Updated:

Karnataka CM Shivakumar said that for the recruitment of youth in government jobs, calendar of events will be announced soon. “The Karnataka government will set up private employment exchange where people can enrol for jobs,” he said.

Karnataka CM Shivakumar
Karnataka CM Shivakumar Image Source : PTI
Bengaluru:

Soon after taking oath, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held the first cabinet meet and announced free bus pass to all students and said the Karnataka government will take decisions to prevent migration of farmers.

“We will issue free bus pass to all students. We will take decisions to prevent migration of farmers,” Shivakumar said.

He added that for the recruitment of youth in government jobs, calendar of events will be announced soon. “The Karnataka government will set up private employment exchange where people can enrol for jobs,” he said.

 

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DK Shivakumar Karnataka Cabinet Cabinet Meet
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