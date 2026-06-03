Karnataka CM Shivakumar holds first cabinet meet, announces free bus pass to all students

Bengaluru:

Soon after taking oath, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held the first cabinet meet and announced free bus pass to all students and said the Karnataka government will take decisions to prevent migration of farmers.

“We will issue free bus pass to all students. We will take decisions to prevent migration of farmers,” Shivakumar said.

He added that for the recruitment of youth in government jobs, calendar of events will be announced soon. “The Karnataka government will set up private employment exchange where people can enrol for jobs,” he said.