BJP MP Tejasvi Surya completes Ironman challenge, PM Modi lauds feat

Ironman 70.3: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya successfully completed the Ironman 70.3 challenge today (October 27) in Goa. The triathlon challenge involved a 1.9km swim, a 90km cycling segment, and a 21.1km run, covering a total distance of 113km. With this, 33-year-old Bengaluru South MP has become the first parliamentarian to participate in the event.

PM Modi lauds commendable feat

Tejasvi Surya's attempt drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Commendable feat! I am sure this will inspire many more youngsters to pursue fitness related activities," PM Modi said in an X post.

Tejasvi Surya credits PM Modi's Fit India initiative

Surya credited Prime Minister Modi’s 'Fit India' initiative as an inspiration that led him to take up the challenge. "The inspiration itself goes back to the Fit India initiative kickstarted by PM Narendra Modi, which helped me reflect on my fitness goals," the BJP MP said in an X post.

"As a young nation chasing big ambitions, we must nurture our physical fitness and become a more healthier nation. An endeavour to become fit also makes you more disciplined and confident, which improves chances of your success in any venture that you undertake.

"Fit India movement goes a long way in increasing this awareness and bringing more people on to fitness routines, that’s so essentially needed for our nation!" he added.

Surya dedicated this achievement to India's athletes and sportspersons, acknowledging their hard work and dedication. "The Ironman 70.3 Goa, known for attracting athletes from over 50 countries, is the ultimate test of endurance and fitness," he said after the race.

The BJP MP said he trained rigorously over the last four months to improve his fitness. "Over the last 4 months, I have trained rigorously to improve my fitness and as a result, am happy to share that I have completed this challenge!" he said.

"The challenge involves a 1.9km swim, a 90km cycling segment, and a 21.1km run, covering a total distance of 113km. This is the ultimate test of one’s endurance, and physical and mental fitness," he further said.

He also urged young Indians to prioritise fitness. "As a finisher in this daunting challenge, I can attest to the young folks that fitness goals really push your boundaries, and make you a better individual. I appeal all fence sitters and perpetual planners to hop onto this journey and make progress!" he added.

