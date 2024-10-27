Amit Shah slams Mamata Banerjee govt for state-sponsored infiltration in Bengal, says 'only way to stop...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah in Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of being involved in the "state-sponsored infiltration" and corruption and claimed that the only way to put an end to it in the state is to elect a BJP government in the 2026 elections.

Addressing BJP's membership drive in Kolkata, Shah called for a concerted effort to secure a two-thirds majority for the BJP in the 2026 West Bengal state elections, emphasising that this is the only solution to tackle the pressing issues of corruption and infiltration in the state. "I have come to tell the youth of Bengal that if you want to stop the illegal infiltration of foreigners in this country, then the only way is to form a BJP government in 2026 in Bengal."

"Today, I went to the border and some people told me there that they don't get the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. I told them to not worry and wait till 2026. From 2026, every poor of Bengal will get the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The youth will not have to pay any bribe for jobs and education," he said.

BJP objective to secure two-third majority

Shah outlined the party's objective to secure a two-third majority in the next assembly elections. "We have to form the next government in Bengal in 2026 with a two-third majority," he said.

He urged party members not to underestimate their influence in the state, stating, "Mamata didi should not think that we are sitting idle as we had got a few seats in Bengal".

Taking a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament that they defeated us in the Lok Sabha elections. I don't understand why his allies don't explain it to him that those who lose sit in the chair of opposition and who wins, takes the oath as the PM."

The Bengal BJP, which had set a target of winning 30 plus Lok Sabha seats from Bengal, had bagged 12, six less than in 2019. West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats.

"Mamata Banerjee accuses us that Modi ji does not give funds to Bengal. Today, I want to ask Mamata didi that for 10 years, how much funds did INDI alliance give to Bengal? From 2004 to 2014, UPA government gave Rs 2 .9 lakh crore to Bengal and from 2014 to 2024, NDA government gave Rs 7.74 lakh crore," he aksed.

Amit Shah on women's safety

Raising concerns for the safety of women in the state, Shah referred to recent incidents in Sandeshkhali and RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, asserting that these exemplify the lack of security for women in West Bengal.

"Our mothers and sisters are not safe in Bengal," he said, calling for immediate action to ensure the safety and security of women in the state.

This was Shah's first visit to Bengal after the Lok Sabha polls in April-May, and also after the RG Kar incident, where a woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, which triggered a national-wide protest.

(With PTI inputs)

