Friday, December 20, 2024
     
BJP leader CT Ravi taken into custody for ‘derogatory remarks’, sits on road to protest in Karnataka

CT Ravi was taken into custody for alleged derogatory remarks against Karnataka Women and Child welfare minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar who along with Legislative members of the Congress filed a complaint.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Dec 20, 2024 7:56 IST, Updated : Dec 20, 2024 7:58 IST
ct ravi
Image Source : ANI BJP leader CT Ravi sits on the road to protest against the Karnataka police.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Legislative Council member, CT Ravi was taken in custody by Khanapur police. The senior leader sat on the road to protest against the Karnataka Police as he was brought to Ramdurg taluk in Belagavi district, early morning at 3 am on Friday. He was taken into custody after an FIR against him, that alleged statement against state women and Child welfare minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on Thursday. 

Hebbalkar alleged that the BJP MLC uttered an ‘obscene word’ against her after the duo had a verbal altercation over CT Ravi allegedly calling Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi a ‘drug addict’. 

The Legislative Council members of Congress filed a complaint with Chairman Basavaraj Horatti after the comment. 

