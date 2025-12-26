Bengaluru woman recounts harassment during Metro ride, accuses police of going soft on accused A young woman in Bengaluru has accused the police of failing to act strictly against a man who allegedly molested her inside a Metro coach. The accused was taken to the police station but was released with a warning, sparking criticism from the victim on social media.

Bengaluru:

A 45-year-old man was taken to a police station after he allegedly molested a young woman while travelling in a Bengaluru Metro train. The victim later posted a video on social media claiming that the police did not take strict action and instead let the accused go with only a warning, citing his age and his drunken state. Preliminary information suggests that the accused, identified as Muthappa from Belagavi, allegedly touched the woman inappropriately and smiled at her, which left her deeply disturbed. Angered by his behaviour, the woman confronted him and alerted Metro security personnel.

Accused apologised publicly at majestic station

Metro security staff intervened and questioned the man. As the situation escalated, Muthappa reportedly apologised in public and even fell at the feet of commuters at Kempegowda (Majestic) Metro Station. However, the woman insisted on taking the accused to the Upparpet Police Station.

Police registered NCR, released accused after warning

The police filed a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) for inappropriate behaviour and released the man after he apologised. Officials believe that Muthappa, a housekeeper at a private company, was intoxicated when he was brought to the police station.

Victim slams police on Instagram

On Friday, the woman from Arekere uploaded a video on Instagram accusing the police of showing leniency and expressing sympathy for the accused. She alleged that the man repeatedly tried to touch her despite her moving away. After getting off at Majestic, she recorded a video of him walking around the station while allegedly smiling at her. She also admitted that she slapped him before approaching security personnel.

Police deny claims of inaction

The police dismissed allegations of inaction and said that investigators had asked the victim to file a formal complaint. However, according to officials, the woman's parents intervened and advised her against registering a First Information Report (FIR).

