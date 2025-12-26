Bengaluru airport extends free parking duration for taxis at Terminal 1 arrival zone | Details here Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has extended the free parking limit at Terminal 1 arrivals from 10 to 15 minutes. The update aims to reduce crowding and make passenger pick-ups more convenient.

Bengaluru:

Passengers arriving at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport will now get extra time for pick-ups, as the airport authorities have increased the free parking duration at Terminal 1 arrival zones from 10 minutes to 15 minutes. The revised rule, effective from December 26, applies to both private vehicles and taxi operators, Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) said. The decision was taken after reviewing passenger feedback and suggestions from stakeholders. The airport stated that the move aims to make pick-ups smoother for families and reduce congestion around the terminal.

More shuttle and buggy options for passengers

According to BIAL, improved shuttle and buggy services have also been deployed to enhance the arrival experience. "To further ease passenger movement and enhance the arrival experience, passengers can choose between a fleet of shuttles (every seven mins), six cars, and 10 buggies operating to and from the P3/P4 pick-up areas," BIAL noted. The airport operator added that these additional services ensure regular, comfortable, and assisted movement for passengers arriving at Terminal 1.

"Building on our commitment to continuously enhancing the passenger experience, we have been consistently taking stock of passenger and stakeholder feedback to further improve the arrival and kerbside pick-up experience at Bengaluru airport," BIAL added.

(Image Source : REPORTER)

India's first airport to achieve ACI Level 3 accreditation

It is worth mentioning here that Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru last month announced that it has become the first airport in India to be awarded Level 3 in the Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation programme by Airports Council International, marking another milestone for the airport. The BLR Airport is operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). This recognition reflects BIAL's steadfast commitment to inclusion, accessibility, and delivering an equitable travel experience for every passenger, it said.

"Accessibility and inclusion are integral to BIAL's long-term vision of creating a barrier free, dignified, and empathetic travel experience for all. Guided by its Customer First philosophy, BLR Airport has steadily advanced from Level 1 (December 2024) to Level 3 (November 2025), within less than a year, demonstrating leadership and accountability in driving inclusive transformation," BIAL said in a statement.

Key achievements under this level 3 include: enhanced digital accessibility, collaborative partnerships, training and awareness expansion and universal design integration, it said. Hari Marar, BIAL's Managing Director and CEO, stated, "At BLR Airport, accessibility is adopted as a mindset that defines how we design, operate, and engage. We are pleased to be the first airport in India to achieve ACI's Level 3 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation, a reflection of our commitment to building a truly inclusive experience," he added as per PTI.

