Taxi drivers protest new parking rules at Bengaluru airport Taxi drivers say the new parking rules have made their work difficult and are causing problems for passengers as well.

Bengaluru:

Members of the Karnataka Drivers Association staged a protest near the airport toll plaza at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, against the newly introduced parking policy. Police present at the spot quickly detained the protesters to prevent disruption.

Why are the drivers protesting?

Taxi drivers say the new parking rules have made their work difficult and are causing problems for passengers as well.

One major issue is at Terminal 1, where private taxi operators have been given parking space around 800 metres away from the arrival gate. Drivers say this forces passengers to walk a long distance after landing. Drivers claim that senior citizens, families with children, and tired passengers are especially affected. After long flights, walking such long distances becomes very uncomfortable for many travelers.

Another key concern is at Terminal 2, where private taxi operators are allowed only 8 minutes of free parking time. After that, they must pay a penalty. Drivers say it is nearly impossible to reach passengers, load luggage, and exit within such a short time.

New lane rules at the airport

After the parking policy change, lane usage has been divided as follows:

First lane: Only government vehicles

Second lane: Airport aggregator taxis

Third and fifth lanes: Private cars (white-board vehicles)

Remaining lanes: Premium app-based taxis

Private taxi drivers say these changes have reduced their access to passengers. Private taxi operators say the new rules are hitting their income badly.

They claim passengers are cancelling bookings because:

At Terminal 1, they must walk nearly one kilometre

At Terminal 2, taxis must arrive within 8 minutes, which is not practical

Drivers allege that the rules benefit airport taxis and app-based aggregators, while private taxi drivers are being sidelined. Passengers who prefer private taxis are also facing inconvenience due to longer walking distances and confusion at pickup points.

BIAL defends new parking policy

Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) said the changes were made to improve safety, traffic discipline, and passenger convenience at the busy airport. A BIAL spokesperson said passenger and vehicle numbers are increasing every day, and better control is needed to avoid congestion and unsafe stopping near arrival areas.

BIAL clarified that, “Private vehicles have a dedicated pick-up lane with a generous free time window, while commercial vehicles operate from designated parking and supervised pick-up zones to ensure orderly movement. These systems are standard practice at leading global airports. This is not about enforcement or revenue generation. Our focus is on behaviour change, safety, and ensuring that pick-up zones remain available for genuine, quick boarding. We have rolled this out with extensive on-ground guidance, signage, and coordination with cab operators.”

The Karnataka Drivers Association and the Bengaluru Taxi Drivers Union had jointly called for a strike to protest the new rules.