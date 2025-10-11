Bengaluru weather today: IMD issues rain alert in these areas of Karnataka; check details Bengaluru weather today remains unsettled with continued rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) yellow alert. The city and surrounding regions are experiencing heavy downpours due to the aftereffects of Cyclone Shakthi.

Bengaluru weather today remains unsettled with continued rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) yellow alert. The city and surrounding regions are experiencing heavy downpours due to the aftereffects of Cyclone Shakthi. The IMD warns of further rain until October 14, impacting daily life and causing disruptions in traffic and power.

Bengaluru weather today remains heavily affected by the ongoing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city has been under a yellow alert due to the continuation of intense weather conditions, including frequent thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. This extreme weather, which has persisted for the past two days, is caused by the aftereffects of Cyclone Shakthi, which has brought persistent rainfall to South India.

Bengaluru weather forecast

The IMD has predicted that Bengaluru will experience more rain throughout the day, with moderate to heavy showers expected to continue in the coming days. This rainfall is part of a larger weather system affecting most of Karnataka. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has stated that scattered light to moderate rainfall, along with isolated heavy downpours, is likely to affect the state until October 14.

In particular, regions like Malnad and South Interior Karnataka are likely to experience the brunt of the rain, with Bengaluru remaining under yellow alert status. The IMD has specifically mentioned that rainfall totals may exceed 100 mm in certain parts of the city and the surrounding areas.

Waterlogging, traffic disruptions and power outages

The continuous rainfall has already caused significant disruptions to normal life in Bengaluru. Areas such as Jakkuru, Herohalli, and Vidyaranyapura have reported waterlogging, while other parts of the city, including HSR Layout and Outer Ring Road, have been severely impacted by slow-moving traffic and power outages. These conditions were most evident on Thursday evening, when traffic jams became a widespread issue due to the heavy downpours.

The Bengaluru civic authorities have issued advisories urging residents to avoid flood-prone areas and exercise caution when traveling through waterlogged zones. Emergency response teams have been placed on standby to handle any flooding incidents.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru’s weather today is marked by high humidity, overcast skies, and temperatures between 19°C and 28°C. The persistent cloud cover is expected to keep temperatures cool, but the wet conditions may lead to occasional high-speed winds, posing a risk of tree falls and damage to weak structures. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and stay updated with official weather alerts.

Looking ahead, the Bengaluru weather forecast suggests that heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue, although rainfall may reduce slightly by Sunday. However, thunderstorms could still occur.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 25°C and 28°C, contributing to a cool but damp atmosphere due to the ongoing rainfall. Meteorologists predict that conditions will start improving by early next week, but intermittent rain and isolated thunderstorms may persist even beyond October 14.