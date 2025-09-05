Bengaluru traffic advisory issued for Eid-e-Milad-Un Nabi 2025 procession: Check list of routes to avoid Bengaluru traffic advisory: The movement of vehicles will be restricted on Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle Road on Tannery Road, from Netaji Junction to Tannery Road via Pottery Circle and from Netaji Junction to Haines Junction via Haines Road.

Bengaluru:

Attention commuters. The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Friday imposed restrictions and issued a traffic advisory for Eid-e-Milad-Un Nabi 2025 celebrations in the city from 10 am to 10 pm. As per the advisory, the procession, with tableau and musical instruments, will begin from Nagawara Main Road and proceed via Tannery Main Road, Haines Road, and Miller's Road to reach Shivajinagar Kombalposh Dargah.

Taking to X, Bengaluru Traffic Police said, "Procession routes will be closed for vehicular traffic. Alternative routes have been provided-commuters are requested to follow diversions and plan travel accordingly."

Because of the festive procession, the movement of all types of vehicles will be restricted on Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle Road on Tannery Road, from Netaji Junction to Tannery Road via Pottery Circle and from Netaji Junction to Haines Junction via Haines Road.

Police said parking has been restricted on roads such as Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle, Govindapura Junction to Govindapura police station, and from HBR Layout Siddappa Reddy Junction to Narendra Tent Junction.

Bengaluru traffic advisory: Check list of routes to avoid

Bellary Rd

SJP Rd

KG Rd

Palace Rd

CV Raman Rd

Balekundri

Jaya Mahal Rd

Old Udaya TV Junction

Market Circle

Cunningham Rd

Jayaraman Road

Bengaluru traffic advisory: Check alternate routes

Cars coming from Market Circles, KR Road and Minarva Circle towards Majestic will be diverted via TSP Road, Chamarajpet 5th Cross, and Good Shed Road.

Other vehicles coming from BGS flyover to Majestic via Town Hall should reach Majestic via Binny Milly Road or Good Shed Road Or BVK Iyengar Road.

Commuters moving from MD Store towards Majestic need to reach Majestic via Police Road, BVK Iyengar and KG Road.

Trucks and heavy vehicles coming from Kalasipalya bus stand towards Hosur Road should take route via KR Road, Lalbagh West Gate, Ashoka Pillar, and Siddapur Road.

Know all about Eid-e-Milad-Un Nabi 2025 celebrations

Eid-e-Milad-Un Nabi, which is known as Mawlid, is one of the most significant and important festivals for Muslims across the world as it is the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.