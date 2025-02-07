Bengaluru to get longest double-decker flyover, metro corridor soon: Check location, project cost

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bengaluru to get longest double-decker flyover soon.

Here comes a piece of good news for the people of Bengaluru as the city all set to witness a major infrastructure revamp with an extensive double-decker road and metro corridor spanning 32.15 km between JP Nagar and Hebbal. These major project, designed after the Ragigudda-Silk Board stretch, will be the city’s longest flyover and is expected to ease traffic jams on the western section of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), as per a report by Deccan Herald.

Apart from the double-decker flyover, Bengaluru will also get an 8-km elevated road which has been proposed on Magadi Road, with the overall cost for these projects estimated at Rs 9,800 crore.

In this regard, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumarreviewed the plans during his visit to key locations such as Hebbal, BEL Road, Summanahalli, and Goraguntepalya and said that future metro expansions will integrate elevated roads to minimize land acquisition costs.

Officials working on these projects stated that both metro corridors will feature a double-decker design. However, this project delayed the tendering process for metro civil works, despite the central government’s approval in August last year.

As per the report, a significant design modification will be implemented at Goraguntepalya for the 32.15-km metro line between JP Nagar 4th Phase and Kempapura. In this regard, officials are considering a new metro station near Goraguntepalya junction.

These infrastructural developments will reduce construction costs and shorten the metro line by 300 meters. Moreover, to maintain connectivity, dedicated travelators will link the new station to Peenya and Goraguntepalya.

The report suggested that to accommodate the double-decker proposal, the 32.15-km line between JP Nagar 4th Phase and Kempapura will undergo a major revision at Goraguntepalya.