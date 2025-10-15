Bengaluru to get 8-lane expressway soon with metro station, cycle tracks: Check latest features

After delay of nearly two decades, Bengaluru’s long-pending 74-km long Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project is finally moving forward with a fresh set of features. Rebranded as the ‘Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC)’, the project will comprise an 8-lane expressway designed to ease traffic and improve connectivity across the city.
Right of Way will span 65 metres
BBC Chairman LK Atheeq recently outlined the proposed specifications of the expressway, saying the total Right of Way (ROW) will span 65 metres, of which 41 metres will be dedicated to the expressway.
He said on both sides, there will be two 9-metre service roads, each designed as two lanes with an additional lane for cycling, along with 3-metre pavements for pedestrians.
Bengaluru’s 8-lane expressway: Check new features
- Each side of the expressway will include a 9-metre service road with a 1-metre pavement, cycle track, and utility ducts, enhancing last-mile connectivity.
- A 5-metre median has been reserved for a potential future Metro corridor.
- Moreover, the BBC will seamlessly integrate with NICE Road at Electronics City and Madavara (BIEC), with a spur road planned toward Major Arterial Road (MAR) for potential future integration with PRR-2.
- Notably, these proposals and changes made with the project are awaiting the state government’s final approval. After it is cleared, the project that was long seen as critical to easing Bengaluru’s traffic gridlock will finally take off after decades of uncertainty.