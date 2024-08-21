Bengaluru to face power outage for 6 hours shortly | Check affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

The Bengaluru residents will experience a power outage in the city between 10 am to 4 pm, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) are to make electrical infrastructure upgrade, transformer repair and maintenance work on August 21 (Wednesday). The outage will occur during different time slots in different areas. Notably, the city is already witnessing increased power cuts for past two days as the department is undertaking maintenance work.

The maintenance may include, line maintenance, cable relocations from overhead to underground, pole relocations, RMU maintenance, and tree trimming, water supply improvements.

