Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
Bengaluru to face power outage for 6 hours shortly | Check affected areas

The power corporations have announced an outage for Bengaluru City between 10 am to 4 pm today. Here is the entire list of areas to be affected.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Bengaluru Updated on: August 21, 2024 8:23 IST
Bengaluru power outage
Image Source : FILE Representative Image

The Bengaluru residents will experience a power outage in the city between 10 am to 4 pm, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) are to make electrical infrastructure upgrade, transformer repair and maintenance work on August 21 (Wednesday). The outage will occur during different time slots in different areas. Notably, the city is already witnessing increased power cuts for past two days as the department is undertaking maintenance work. 

The maintenance may include, line maintenance, cable relocations from overhead to underground, pole relocations, RMU maintenance, and  tree trimming, water supply improvements.

These areas to be affected by outage

  1. Krishnananda Nagar
  2. RMC Yard
  3. Marappana Palya
  4. Yeshvantpur Industrial Area
  5. Telephone Exchange Centre
  6. Shankar Nagar
  7. Srikantheshwar Nagar
  8. Someswara Nagar
  9. Apma Yard
  10. Mahalakshmi Layout
  11. Ganesh Block
  12. Anjaneya Temple Road
  13. Saraswati Puram
  14. Dasanayak Layout (including Industrial Area)
  15. JS Nagar
  16. JC Nagar
  17. Kurubarahalli
  18. 60 Feet Road
  19. 9th to 15th Main
  20. Public Road
  21. Eves, Rajkumar, Samadhi Roads
  22. Areas around Quatres
