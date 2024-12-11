Bengaluru techie suicide: Victim's family demands justice, strict action against harassers | Details

Follow us on Image Source : X Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash (File photo).

The family of the 34-year-old tech professional who allegedly died by suicide has called for justice and stern action against those who are responsible for his death. Atul Subhash, employed by a private firm in Bengaluru, reportedly left behind a 24-page note detailing prolonged emotional distress. According to police, the note cited marital issues, multiple legal cases, and alleged harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge in Uttar Pradesh. The family has urged authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate steps against those named in the note. An official inquiry is underway to verify the allegations and uncover the circumstances leading to his death.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Subhash's brother Bikas called for immediate justice for his deceased brother. "I want this country to have a legal process through which even men can get justice. I want strict action against those who are sitting on a legal chair and doing corruption because if this continues then how will people expect justice," he added. Alleging corruption in the system, Bikas said justice can be expected only when it is corruption-free when every party is heard equally and arguments are done based on facts.

"We can expect justice only when decisions are made on the basis of facts and if it does not happen, then people will slowly start losing faith in the judicial system. It may lead to a situation where people may get afraid to get married. Men may start feeling that if they get married, they will just end up being an ATM machine for vending money," he alleged.

'Justice is due'

Subhash's body was found hanging at his residence in the Manjunath Layout area, which falls under the Marathahalli police station limits, on Monday. A placard reading "Justice is due" was discovered in the room where he allegedly ended his life. Before taking the extreme step, Subhash reportedly recorded an over 80-minute video on the platform Rumble, detailing the circumstances that led to his decision.

24-page suicide note

His 24-page death note outlined alleged harassment stemming from marital discord, legal battles, and issues involving his wife, her relatives, and a judge from Uttar Pradesh. Subhash’s family has demanded a comprehensive investigation and stringent action against those named in the note. The police are examining the evidence, including the video and the note, as part of their ongoing inquiry into the tragic incident.

