Bengaluru road rage caught on camera: Biker allegedly threatens car driver at signal

Bengaluru:

A fresh road rage incident in Bengaluru has come to light after a car driver uploaded a video accusing a bike rider of aggressive and dangerous behaviour on the road. The driver alleged that the biker jumped a traffic signal, violated traffic rules and came dangerously close to colliding with his car.

Heated exchange after alleged near collision

According to the car driver, when he questioned the biker over the traffic violation, the situation quickly spiralled out of control. The biker allegedly turned violent and attempted to engage in a physical confrontation. Investigation on this case is on.

Biker pulls out knife, threatens car driver in Bengaluru

The incident comes a week after a biker riding ahead of a car pulled out a knife and threatened the car driver. According to the footage, a heated argument broke out after a near miss during an overtaking attempt. Both the car and the bike later stopped at the signal, where the biker identified as Arbaaz Khan got off his vehicle and walked towards the car while holding the knife.

The biker is also seen hurling abuses at the driver, escalating the tension at the busy junction. After being shared online, the video quickly went viral, prompting police attention. Police added that since the biker’s identity has been established through the vehicle’s number plate records, appropriate legal action will be initiated against him.