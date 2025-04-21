Bengaluru road rage: New CCTV footage gives fresh twist to case, shows IAF officer assaulting man In the CCTV footage, Wing Commander Aditya Bose was seen to have initiated the physical assault and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, was also seen engaging in verbal abuse.

Bengaluru:

Shocking videos of the attack on the Air Force Wing Commander have surfaced on Monday, contradicting his earlier claims that he and his wife were attacked by local resident in Bengaluru road rage case. In the latest videos, it can be seen that the Air Force officer violently attacked a Swiggy delivery boy after he was attacked. However, the accused delivery boy has been arrested in this case.

In the CCTV footage, Wing Commander Aditya Bose was seen to have initiated the physical assault and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, was also seen engaging in verbal abuse. The officer locked the rider’s neck with his hand and wrestled him to the ground as seen in the video.

The incident was reported while the officer was on his way to the airport with his wife, who is also an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer.

Based on a complaint lodged by the officer’s wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, a case has been registered at the Byappanahalli police station against unknown individuals, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devaraj D told PTI: "This is a case of road rage.

An altercation took place between them—both attacked each other. The accused has been taken into custody. Around 6 am today, the Air Force officer was heading from his DRDO quarters to Kempegowda International Airport. His wife was driving, and he was seated beside her.

An altercation broke out between the couple and a bike rider."

Analysis of CCTV footage from the area and videos recorded by bystanders showed that both parties could have avoided the conflict, he added.

"When they came to the police station, he was advised by the SHO to get first aid, as he was bleeding, and then return to file the FIR. But since he was getting late, he left for the airport. Once he went live on social media, we found out. We then traced Madhumita’s details and approached the DRDO quarters. She came to the station and lodged a complaint. We have registered an FIR under grievous hurt," he said.

During questioning, the accused claimed that he was passing by when the woman allegedly made a remark.

He asked, "What are you talking about?" and then approached the IAF officer to ask, "What is madam saying?" An argument followed, according to his version. "We have a lot of video evidence and will proceed with the investigation," the DCP said.

Wing Commander Bose alleged that he was attacked and verbally abused in a road rage incident by men who followed them on a two-wheeler. He shared a video on Instagram narrating the events and displaying injuries on his face and neck, with visible bleeding.

While the exact location is yet to be officially confirmed, the police stated that the incident took place on the route from CV Raman Nagar to the airport.