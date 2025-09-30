Bengaluru power cut today: These areas to be affected due to scheduled outage, check timing Bengaluru will face the scheduled power cut due to emergency maintenance work at the local sub-station and the BESCOM said the emergency maintenance work is carried out periodically to ensure a stable and reliable power supply.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru residents will face a scheduled power cut in Hennur and surrounding areas on Tuesday due to emergency maintenance work at the local sub-station, according to a statement issued by BESCOM. The local residents have been asked to plan their activities accordingly and take necessary precautions during the outage. The BESCOM also advised businesses and institutions to ensure that essential equipment is either switched off or connected to backup power sources to avoid any inconvenience to them.

Bengaluru power cut today: Check timing

As per the notification from the BESCOM, the power cut will start at 11 am and will continue till 4 pm and is likely to affect households, offices, and commercial establishments in several localities.

Bengaluru power cut today: Check affected areas

The areas Bengaluru that will be affected include Hennur Bande, Samudrika Nkshev, Greece Garden, Christ Jayanti College, K. Narayanpur, Bililiwale, Asha Township, Maruti Township, Nagala Township, BPS Garden, Kothanur, Patel Ramaiah Layout, CSI Gate, Byrathi Cross, Byrathi Village, Geddalahalli, Bressing Garden, Mantri Apartment, Hiremath Layout, Trinity Fortune, Michael School, BHK Industries, Janakiram Layout, Vaddarapalya Doddagubbi Cross, Kuvempu Layout, Sangam Enshiev Byrathi Bande, Nakshatra Layout, Thimmegowda Layout, Prakash Garden, and surrounding areas.

Bengaluru power cut today: Here's why

The BESCOM in a statement assured that engineers will complete the work as quickly as possible to restore electricity. It added that the power outage is expected to improve the overall reliability of electricity in Hennur and the surrounding areas, ensuring smoother supply for homes and businesses once the work is completed.

Bengaluru faced power cut on Sept 29

Several areas in Bengaluru also faced a power outage on September 29 starting from 10 am. The power supply disruption was reported for around 7 hours in some areas of Bengaluru. The BESCOM in a post on X shared the details of a power outage in the city.

Why does Bengaluru face power cut?

The Karnataka energy department earlier clarified that these outages are not "load shedding", but are part of a long-pending maintenance drive by KPTCL and BESCOM, TOI reported. The maintenance work in the power station has long been overdue since January this year and is now being carried out in multiple phases.