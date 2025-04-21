Bengaluru Police takes wife of ex-Karnataka DGP, who was found dead at home yesterday, into custody The wife of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash has been taken into custody in connection with his alleged murder at their home in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. While police have not formally arrested her, she is the prime suspect in the case.

The wife of retired Karnataka DGP Om Prakash has been taken into custody in connection with his murder, though police have not formally recorded an arrest yet. Om Prakash was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, on Sunday. While officials have not made any official statement, sources say his wife Pallavi is the prime suspect.

As per preliminary investigations, police were alerted about the incident around 4:30 pm on Sunday. A Hoysala patrol vehicle reached the location promptly, where Pallavi and the couple’s daughter were present inside the house. Both initially refused to open the door. Later, the HSR Layout police inspector and Zonal DCP Sarah Fatima arrived, after which the door was opened and officers entered the home. Police sources have confirmed that at the time of the incident, only Om Prakash, his wife Pallavi, and their daughter were present in the house.

Allegations of domestic conflict and property dispute

Though no FIR has yet been filed, officials indicated that a formal case will be registered after the postmortem and on the basis of a complaint expected from Om Prakash’s son. According to police sources, Pallavi allegedly stabbed her husband following a long-standing family dispute, particularly over property.

Om Prakash reportedly wished to transfer all his assets to his son, a decision that had allegedly caused tension in the household. Pallavi is said to have voiced complaints in a WhatsApp group about being harassed by her husband, even alleging threats involving a firearm against her and their daughter. Meanwhile, sources also revealed that Om Prakash had confided in colleagues about feeling mentally distressed due to his wife’s behaviour.

Post mortem and further investigation

Police have recovered a knife from the crime scene, believed to have been used in the attack, though forensic analysis is awaited for confirmation. The residence has been secured as the crime scene. Om Prakash’s body has been sent to St John’s Hospital for postmortem. Officials said it will be handed over to the family later today. The cremation is expected to take place thereafter, following which a detailed investigation will begin.

Om Prakash, a 1981-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, served as the state’s Director General and Inspector General of Police (DGP and IGP) in 2015 until his retirement in 2017.