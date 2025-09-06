Bengaluru Police detain man in shocking PG intrusion video: 'Harassment, theft will attract strict action' The police shared a translated excerpt from the FIR detailing that the woman was asleep in her room around 3:00 am when she noticed someone entering. Initially thinking it was her roommate, she soon realised it was an intruder after feeling someone touching her.

A harrowing video from Bengaluru showing a woman bravely fighting off an intruder in her PG accommodation has gone viral nationwide. The incident occurred at around 3:00 am on August 29, in a PG under the Sudduguntepalya Police Station jurisdiction. The woman initially mistook the intruder for her roommate but soon realised he was a stranger after he touched her inappropriately and threatened her with a knife. Despite the danger, she chased him out and defended herself with kicks and punches.

Police action and arrest

Bengaluru Police swiftly responded to the viral video and detained the suspect. The police shared snippets of the viral CCTV footage along with images of the detained man. According to the FIR, the man not only sexually harassed the woman but also stole Rs 2,500 from her room during the incident.

(Image Source : REPORTER )

The police assured the public of strict action against perpetrators of harassment and theft, emphasising that such crimes will not be tolerated.

Public safety message

The Bengaluru Police urged citizens to report harassment and theft immediately by dialling 112. They reminded the public that safety is a priority, and the authorities remain committed to protecting women and ensuring swift legal proceedings against offenders. The incident has also raised awareness about the importance of security in PG accommodations and institutions housing women.