Bengaluru police books woman who destroys Onam Pookalam made by kids in viral video

The Karnataka Police on Thursday (September 26) registered a complaint against a Bengaluru woman in connection with a viral video where she was seen deliberately erasing a flower rangoli, or Pookalam (a colorful flower arrangement laid on the floor, a popular tradition in Kerala), created by children in her residential premises on the occasion of Onam.

Case filed

According to available information, the case was filed against the accused woman, identified as Simi Nair, a resident of Monarch Serenity located on Thanisandra Main Road in RK Hegde Nagar, Bengaluru, under sections related to promoting hatred and criminal intimidation.

Moreover, the case was registered against her after the video of hers went viral, where she was seen arguing with the residents of her housing society over the flower arrangements placed in the common area. While a resident explained to her that the lobby was a shared space and did not belong to an individual apartment, the woman went on to step on the Pookalam and wipe away part of the floral design with her feet created by children to celebrate Onam.

Backlash over the incident

As the video, (said to be around a week old), was posted on the social media platforms, people took to the comments section to express their views. Many were furious with the woman, stating that she should have respected the traditions of others, while some came out in support of her, deeming her behavior acceptable.

"That was truly shameless behavior! Simi Nair, a resident of Monarch Serenity Apartment Complex in Bengaluru, deliberately destroyed a Pookalam created by children in the common area to celebrate Onam. This act not only shows a lack of respect for the traditions and efforts of the children but also undermines the sense of community that events like Onam are meant to foster,” a user wrote on X, while also sharing the video.

“The Pookalam, a beautiful floral arrangement, holds significant cultural value and is a symbol of joy and celebration. By choosing to ruin something that brought happiness to the community, she displayed an alarming disregard for the feelings of others. It’s disheartening to witness such actions, especially from someone who should be promoting harmony and inclusivity within the neighborhood. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting diverse cultures and traditions that enrich our lives,” the user added.



