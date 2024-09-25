Bengaluru fridge horror: Mahalakshmi murder case accused's body found hanging in Odisha

Follow us on Image Source : X Victim Mahalakshmi

Bengaluru fridge horror: Mahalakshmi murder case accused's body was found hanging in a tree in Odisha on Thursday. The accused Mukthirajan Pratap Roy was on the run since he allegedly committed the heinous crime.

The maggot-infested body of Mahalakshmi, chopped into several pieces and stuffed into the fridge, was found by her mother and elder sister at her Vyalikaval home on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the police have information about the presence of the suspect -- involved in the brutal killing of a 29-year-old woman whose dismembered body was found in the fridge -- in Odisha, and teams formed to crack the case have been sent there to nab him.

"We have taken the case very seriously, as the murder had shaken the entire Bengaluru," he told reporters here. "Already the police have identified that the person is in Odisha and have gathered information that he is behind the crime. Police have sent three to four teams there. He is said to be on the run changing places," he added.

Over 50 pieces of woman's body found in the fridge

Mahalakshmi's body, cut into over 50 pieces, was stuffed in a refrigerator on September 21. Police suspect it to be a case of murder, which took place about a week ago. The deceased woman's estranged husband on Sunday expressed suspicion about the involvement of a man known to Mahalakshmi, who had been living alone, in her neighbourhood.

