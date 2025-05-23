Bengaluru Metro services disrupted on Pink Line due to technical glitch, commuters express resentment Bengaluru Metro: The BMRCL issued a public advisory and said that trains had not been operating from Whitefield (Kadugodi) station since 5 am. It further added that until the issue was resolved, metro services on the Purple Line were running only between Ujwala Metro Station and Challaghatta.

Bengaluru:

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday said that the Bengaluru Metro services disrupted on Pink Line due to technical glitch. The BMRCL further stated that the operation is likely to restart soon as the authority is working on the issue.

The BMRCL issued a public advisory and said that trains had not been operating from Whitefield (Kadugodi) station since 5 am. It further added that until the issue was resolved, metro services on the Purple Line were running only between Ujwala Metro Station and Challaghatta.

“We regret the inconvenience caused and are working to rectify the glitch at the earliest,” BMRCL said earlier in the day.

The regular commuters expressed resentment because of the unavailability of the metro services and they were advised to make alternative arrangements during the disruption. However, the normal services on the Green Line remained unaffected.

The metro authorities later in the day confirmed that normal operations resumed across the Purple Line, including at Whitefield (Kadugodi). “Normalcy on the Purple Line i.e. between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Challaghatta Metro Stations is restored,” BMRCL said in an updated statement.

In the meantime, the BMRCL rolled back its earlier decision to extend metro services on May 23 in view of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match that was initially scheduled to take place in the city.