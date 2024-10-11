Bengaluru man fired after threatening woman with acid attack over clothing choice

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ETIOSSERVICES Accused Nikith Shetty

Days after a man complained about threatening messages sent to his wife over her choice of clothing by an accused identified as Nikith Shetty, the latter's company announced on Thursday (October 10) that they have terminated his employment for five years and filed a case against him to ensure accountability for his actions.

In a statement released on their official Instagram account, the full-stack marketing agency Etios Digital Services mentioned that the incident involving one of their employees was unacceptable and went against the values of the company.

"We are deeply saddened to address a serious incident involving one of our employees, Nikith Shetty, who made a threatening statement regarding another individual's choice of clothing. This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and goes against the core values we uphold at Etios Services," the company said.

"As a company committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment, we have taken immediate action. Nikith's employment has been terminated for five years, and we have filed a case against him to ensure accountability for his actions," it added.

The case involves Bangalore-based Nikith Shetty, who allegedly sent threatening messages to a man named Shahbaz Ansar, asking him to tell his wife to dress "appropriately" in the city, or he would throw acid on her face.

Ansar had posted about the threat on X (formerly Twitter), urging state authorities to take action against the accused. Tagging the Karnataka DGP, the Karnataka CM's office, and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, he wrote, "This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife's face for her choice of clothing. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening."

While the Karnataka authorities' response is unclear, the company's swift action has been widely praised on social media. Shahbaz Ansar, who raised the complaint, also thanked the company for their prompt action, stating, "The man who threatened my wife with an acid attack lost his job. The company acted promptly and fired him. Thanks to everyone who made this happen."