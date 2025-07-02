Bengaluru: Infosys employee arrested for secretly filming woman in office washroom Bengaluru: Shocked and alarmed, the woman immediately left the washroom and raised an alarm by calling out for help. Nearby colleagues responded swiftly, confronting Swapnil as he tried to escape, but HR personnel intervened and apprehended him before he could flee.

Bengaluru:

An Infosys employee, Swapnil Nagesh Mali, working as a Senior Associate Consultant in the Helix department, has been arrested for allegedly filming a female colleague inside the women’s washroom at the company’s campus.

Incident reported by female colleague

The complaint was filed by a woman who serves as a Technical Testing Lead at Infosys. According to her police report, the incident occurred around 11:00 am on June 30 (Monday), in the women’s restroom on the third floor of the IQE wing of the office. She, who works in a hybrid model, was present in the office that day as per her schedule.

Suspicious activity noticed in washroom

While using the washroom, she noticed something odd- a suspicious reflection and movement in the adjacent stall. Acting on her instincts, she stood up on the toilet seat to investigate and was shocked to see a man- later identified as Swapnil- standing on the toilet in the next stall, holding a mobile phone and recording her.

Victim raises alarm; colleagues intervene

Startled and frightened, she quickly exited the washroom and alerted nearby colleagues by shouting for help. Staff members rushed to the scene and confronted Swapnil, who attempted to flee but was stopped by the HR personnel.

Evidence found on the accused's phone

Upon checking his mobile phone, HR staff discovered video footage of the victim. Although Swapnil repeatedly apologised and deleted the video under HR’s instructions, the incident left the complainant deeply disturbed.

Legal complaint filed after consultation

After discussing the matter with her husband, the woman approached the police, expressing concern that such acts could recur and harm other women in the workplace. She demanded strict legal action against the accused.

Case registered, police investigation underway

The police have registered a case and launched an official investigation. The incident has sparked serious concerns over privacy and safety in corporate workplaces, intensifying the call for stricter surveillance and preventive measures in office environments.