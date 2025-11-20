Bengaluru horror: Mother brutally attacks daughter with 'machete' at Harihareshwar Temple Bengaluru horror: The temple trustee alerted the police after receiving information about the attack. Upon arriving, they found the injured woman bloodied near the Ganesh temple inside the Harhireshwar Temple premises. The police recovered two blood-stained sharp weapons from the scene.

In a shocking incident at Harihareshwar Temple in Bengaluru's Thanisandra, a mother attempted to kill her own daughter. Initially suspected as a case of human sacrifice, the police revealed that after attacking her daughter, the mother also tried to slit her own throat. Both mother and daughter were admitted to hospital in critical condition for medical treatment.

Incident details and initial response

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning between 5:00 am and 6:00 am when 28-year-old Ramya, the daughter, and her mother Sujata came to the temple for their regular morning prayer. Sujata reportedly attacked Ramya with a sharp weapon, inflicting serious injuries to her neck. The temple trustee informed the police after witnessing the chaos. Blood-stained sharp weapons were recovered from the site alongside other evidence.

Ramya, a married woman living in her husband's home, had recently returned to her mother's home following marital disputes. Both mother and daughter would come to the temple daily for prayers. The police are investigating the motive behind the attack, but the real circumstances remain unclear as both are currently unconscious. Authorities are awaiting the recovery of either victim to know the truth of the incident.

"There has been an incident where a woman attacked her daughter with a machete and injured her grievously. The incident has been captured on CCTV cameras. We are reviewing the footage," a police officer told media.

Family background and conflict

The injured woman, Ramya, lives with her husband, a weaver from Anekal, while her mother Sujata resides with her elderly father in Sampigehalli. Ramya frequently had conflicts with her husband and returned to her mother’s house. Recently, both mother and daughter had been performing special poojas at the temple seeking relief from Ramya’s marital troubles.

Suspicion of astrological influence

Police investigations revealed that Sujata had consulted an astrologer who allegedly advised a human sacrifice during a specific auspicious hour. Authorities are now attempting to trace the astrologer for questioning. They are awaiting the recovery of the injured woman to record her statement and piece together the exact sequence of events leading to this shocking attack.