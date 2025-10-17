Bengaluru engineering student raped on campus by junior, accused calls her asking 'do you need a pill?' The accused, Jeevan Gowda, a sixth-semester student, was taken into police custody on Wednesday.

Bengaluru:

A seventh-semester student at BMS College of Engineering in South Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi area was allegedly raped by her junior inside a men’s washroom on campus, police said on Friday.

The Hanumanthanagar police arrested Jeevan Gowda, 21, a fifth-semester student, on Wednesday in connection with the alleged assault. He is currently in judicial custody.

The incident reportedly took place on October 10, but the First Information Report (FIR) was filed on October 15 under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The survivor initially delayed filing the complaint due to distress and fear, but later informed her parents, who approached the police to lodge the report, officials said.

Accused trapped victim inside lift

According to the FIR, the survivor arrived at college at 8:55 am and told Jeevan that she would meet him in the afternoon to collect some items. During lunch break, the accused allegedly called her repeatedly and asked to speak with her. When she went downstairs to meet him, he allegedly asked her to go to the seventh floor.

Officials stated that on the seventh floor, the accused assaulted her. She managed to enter the lift and go down to the sixth floor, where he allegedly pinned her inside a men’s washroom and raped her. During the assault, he reportedly locked the room and took her phone when she received a call from a friend. The incident is believed to have occurred between 1:30 pm and 1:50 pm.

Do you need a pill? Accused asked her after rape

Afterwards, the FIR noted, the survivor informed two friends that the accused later called her, asking if she needed a pill, which she declined before ending the call.

In her statement, the survivor said, "I didn’t tell my parents initially as I was afraid they would be distressed. I was also ashamed. My friends supported me, after which I informed my parents and approached the police seeking action against Jeevan Gowda."

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Also Read: Sabarimala Temple gold theft row: Key accused and sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty arrested

With ANI inputs