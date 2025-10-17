Sabarimala Temple gold theft row: Key accused and sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty arrested Sabarimala gold row: Potty was arrested after several hours of questioning by the SIT team led by SP Bijoy. He is scheduled to be presented in Ranni Court tomorrow.

Sabarimala:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the theft of gold from Kerala’s Sabarimala temple arrested the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, on Friday, officials said.

Police sources stated that Potty, a Bengaluru-based businessman, was taken into custody from his residence in Pulimath on Thursday and interrogated at the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram. Following the interrogation, the SIT formally recorded his arrest on Friday.

Potty was then taken to the government hospital for a medical examination before being shifted to Pathanamthitta later in the day. He is expected to be produced before a court in Ranni, Pathanamthitta, where the SIT will seek his custody for detailed questioning.

The SIT, constituted following directions from the Kerala High Court, is investigating two cases: the missing gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the loss of gold from the Sreekovil door frames.

Officials are also examining the role of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) members and officials in handing over gold-clad copper plates from the Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil door frames to Potty for electroplating in 2019.

Earlier, the TDB Vigilance Wing had questioned Potty for two days and recorded his statement during a preliminary inquiry. The High Court has set a six-week deadline for the SIT to complete its investigation.

With PTI inputs

