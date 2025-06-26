Bengaluru: Drunken youth falls while stealing jackfruit, suffers serious injuries | Watch video Bengaluru: Police and local residents swiftly responded to the scene and tried to cushion the youth’s fall by placing a tarpaulin beneath the tree. Despite their quick action, the youth lost his grip before he could be safely rescued and plummeted from a height of over 50 feet.

Bengaluru:

A youth sustained serious injuries after falling from a jackfruit tree he had climbed to allegedly steal fruit near the Commissioner’s office on Ali Askar Road in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The incident occurred outside Embassy Apartments and prompted an emergency rescue operation.

Attempted theft turns into rescue drama

According to eyewitnesses, the young man, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, had climbed the tree to pluck jackfruits. A security guard stationed nearby noticed his activity and confronted him. In a panic, the youth tried to flee but ended up dangling dangerously from a high branch.

Fall from over 50 feet despite rescue efforts

Police personnel and local residents quickly gathered at the scene and attempted to rescue the youth by positioning a tarpaulin underneath him. However, before he could be safely brought down, he lost his grip and fell from a height of more than 50 feet.

The impact caused severe injuries, particularly to his hip.

Victim shifted to hospital for emergency care

The injured youth was promptly taken to Bowring Hospital by police officers for medical treatment. His condition is reported to be serious, and authorities are yet to confirm his identity or take further legal action.

More details are awaited in this regard.