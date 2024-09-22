Bengaluru crime: Police form eight special teams to crack murder case of 29-year-old Nepalese woman

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bengaluru crime: Police form eight special teams to crack 29-year-old woman's murder case.

Bengaluru woman murder: A 29-year-old woman's dismembered body was found in a house in the Malleswaram area of Bengaluru. According to police, Mahalakshmi's body, cut into over 30 pieces, was stuffed in a refrigerator.

To investigate the case further, eight special teams have been formed by the police. Cops examined CCTV footage of the area.

Senior police officers reached the spot and barricaded the road leading to the building where the body was found in a single-bedroom house, where the victim was staying alone. Police suspect it to be a case of murder, which took place about a week ago.

An investigation has been launched into the case. Additional Commissioner of Police (West Zone) N Satheesh Kumar said, "A woman's body was found chopped into pieces and stored in a fridge at a house within the Vyalikaval police station limits. It appeared to have been done 4-5 days ago."

He said the dog squad and the forensic experts too visited the spot and started the investigation.

"The body has been identified. The probe is going on. We will give more information after the investigation. She was settled in Karnataka but is originally from another state," Kumar told media.

The woman is originally from Nepal and has been living in Bengaluru for many years. People working with the woman in the mall are also being questioned by the police. The woman's CDR scanning was done by the cops.

Shraddha Walker murder case

The incident was a stark reminder of the brutal murder of Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla on May 18, 2022 at Mehrauli in Delhi.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the city.