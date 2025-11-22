Bengaluru: Constable among three arrested in Rs 7 crore cash-van heist; hunt on to nab others Bengaluru heist: According to the police, the accused used a car with a Government of India sticker for the robbery, which is said to be the biggest heist in Bengaluru. They told the van staff that they wanted to verify some document and forced them into their vehicle with the cash.

The Bengaluru Police said on Saturday that it has arrested persons, including a constable, for allegedly robbing a van that was transporting Rs 7.11 crore in the city. The incident had happened on November 19 when unidentified men, posing as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials, intercepted the van that was transporting the cash from a private bank branch in JP Nagar.

The three arrested accused were identified as Gopal, the transport in-charge of CMS Info System; Xavier, a former employee; and Annappa Nayak, a police constable.

According to the police, the accused used a car with a Government of India sticker for the robbery, which is said to be the biggest heist in Bengaluru. They told the van staff that they wanted to verify some document and forced them into their vehicle with the cash, before dropping them near Dairy Circle.

Following the incident, the police formed six teams, which were sent to several states, including Goa, to crack the case. Briefing the reporters at a press conference on Saturday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said three accused were identified and detained within 54 hours of the heist. He further said Rs 5.76 crore has been recovered, and search is on for the remaining amount.

"We had formed eleven teams and deployed 200 police officers and personnel for the job. More than 30 people were interrogated and three have been arrested. They are vehicle the in-charge, ex-employee of CMS Infosystems and a police constable posted in Govindapura police station," Singh was quoted as saying news agency PTI.

Singh, in the presser, further said the police believe that six to eight people were involved in the heist. He said the gang had planned the heist for three months and had even surveyed the cash van's route and chose a stretch without CCTV cameras. He said a hunt is underway to nab the others, but pointed out that a vehicle used in the heist was traced and seized.