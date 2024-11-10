Bengaluru: ‘Almost got looted, raped’, woman shares her ordeal after boarding 'fake' cab at airport

Follow us on Image Source : X The accused was arrested by police

A woman, Nikita Malik, shared her harrowing experience after boarding a 'fake' Ola cab from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Saturday. Malik, who boarded the cab from the airport at Terminal One, published a post about her ordeal on the social media platform X (Formerly Twitter). The accused was arrested by police after she complained to the authorities about the incident.

According to the woman, she was almost trafficked or raped by the driver. She claimed that he had impersonated an Ola driver. She did call the police on 112 after which she managed to escape.

"Hope it reaches more people, and airport authorities are more careful of such drivers entering pickup stations and to the ladies, have 112 on speed dial PELASE," her post read.

"Maybe he did all this only for extra bucks, maybe he had worse intentions, maybe he was intoxicated, I DO NOT KNOW. I was lucky enough to escape the worst around 11pm in the middle of nowhere; being on call with a male friend, helped me to call 112 asap and I acted swiftly," she added.

"Almost got trafficked/raped/looted/assaulted by a random cab driver who was let in by @BLRAirport in the Ola pickup station & impersonated to be one at terminal 1 of BLR airport at 10:30pm had I not called 112, I’d not be here typing this," he post read.

Later, on Sunday, she gave more information about the incident on X by posting two posts.

"A lot of assumptions that the driver was ‘amazing’ enough to drive me back; I had been requesting that repeatedly to which he didn’t bother to respond even once & just kept driving. Secondly, even after I made the call he kept driving after refuelling the car and again, no response," her another post read.

In the third post, she clarified that the police had intervened and scolded the accused over the phone after which the driver drove back to Terminal one, Bengaluru Airport.

"Only after he realised its serious and I really did inform the police and I’m panicking and crying, while being on call with the patrol police, did he tell the police on call in Kannada where he is heading to (back to terminal 1)

he was scolded by the police on call. I should’ve mentioned this," her post read.

Also read: Mateen Ahmad, five-time Congress MLA, joins AAP ahead of Delhi Assembly elections