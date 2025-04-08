Bengaluru airport horror: Family, including senior citizens, stuck in 'continuously jerking' lift for 15 mins Bengaluru airport horror: A Bengaluru family went through a harrowing 15-minute experience after getting trapped in a faulty elevator at Kempegowda International Airport.

Bengaluru airport horror: A scary incident occurred at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in Karnataka, where a family, including two senior citizens, endured a 'terrible experience' after being trapped in an airport elevator for almost 15 minutes. During the ordeal, the lift kept jerking repeatedly, adding to their distress.

What happened at Bengaluru airport?

Macqueline Fernandez, a member of the family who got stuck in the lift, voiced her frustration on the social media platform X, stating that the elevator was "jerking" non-stop while she and her parents were trapped inside.

In an X post, Fernandez said, "Stuck in the lift of T2 nearly 15min with continuous jerking along with my family, including 2 senior citizens! Jolt bolting experience to go through just before boarding an Intl. Flight if you ask me!

@BLRAirport @blrairport_kn @AAI_Official What hazard standards are these?"

She has complained about this incident to Bengaluru Airport and the Airport Authority of India.

Why did the lift stop?

According to Hindustan Times, Fernandez said that she and her parents had gone to the Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 to drop his sister off on Tuesday afternoon. Here, their lift suddenly stopped due to a power outage. BIAL sources have said that electrical fluctuations were felt from the grid for some time. After this, the power service at Terminal 2 was disrupted for 10 minutes.

