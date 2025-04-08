Karnataka Home Minister apologises after controversial remarks on Bengaluru sexual assault incident Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara apologised after his controversial remark about a sexual assault incident in Bengaluru, which sparked outrage and criticism from opposition parties.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has issued a public apology following backlash over his comments regarding a sexual assault incident in Bengaluru. His remark, which suggested that such incidents are common in big cities, triggered outrage, especially after a video surfaced showing a man groping a woman in broad daylight on a street in Bengaluru.

The incident, which occurred in the BTM Layout area, was captured by CCTV footage and went viral on social media. The man in the video followed two women down an alley and groped one of them. He fled the scene when the second woman attempted to defend her. Although the police filed a case for assault and sexual harassment, the victim has not yet lodged an official complaint.

In the wake of the incident, Parameshwara made the controversial statement that "such incidents happen here and there in a big city." His comment quickly drew criticism, particularly from opposition parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the remark, accusing the Congress-led state government of failing to address rising crime rates.

Clarifying his position, Parameshwara claimed that his words had been misunderstood and apologised for any offence caused. "I want to clarify that my statement was not properly understood. I have always been concerned about women's safety, and I regret if my comments hurt anyone," he said. He further emphasised the steps taken by the state government to ensure women’s safety, including the effective use of Nirbhaya funds.

The BJP, however, was quick to attack the Home Minister. Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra stated that Parameshwara’s comment was an admission of the collapse of law and order in the state. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla described the statement as misogynistic and criticized the lack of action from the police.

The controversy has raised serious concerns about the state’s commitment to tackling crimes against women, particularly after the police failed to apprehend the accused despite the viral video. Parameshwara's remarks have sparked a broader debate on how sexual assault incidents are handled and perceived in Indian cities.