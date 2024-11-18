Bank holiday: All banks to remain closed today in Karnataka | Know why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bank holiday in Karnataka on November 18.

Bank holiday in Karnataka: All banks in Karnataka will remain closed on Monday on the occasion of 'Kanakadasa Jayanti'. As Karnataka observes 'Kanakadasa Jayanti' as a public holiday in remembrance of the poet and saint Kanaka Dasa, all banks, schools and government offices will remain closed in the state. Kanakadasa Jayanti, a day of devotion and cultural significance for Kannadigas, will be celebrated on November 18 this year, according to the Hindu Lunar Calendar. Observed on the 18th day of the Kartik month, this day is dedicated to remembering the teachings and contributions of Saint Kanakadasa, a 16th-century poet, philosopher, and social reformer.

Devotees across Karnataka mark the occasion with prayers, rituals, and cultural programs. Temples and homes resonate with community prayers and devotional songs, highlighting the rich cultural traditions of the state and the timeless messages of Kanakadasa. Kanakadasa Jayanti not only celebrates the saint’s literary and spiritual legacy but also emphasises his contributions to social reform. His kirtans, often satirical, conveyed profound messages on equality and justice that have been resonating deeply across generations.

Kanakadasa: A champion of equality

Born on December 3, 1509, as Thimmappa Nayaka in a Kuruba (shepherd) family, Kanakadasa was initially a warrior. His life took a spiritual turn after he miraculously survived severe injuries in battle and later met Saint Vyasatheertha -- a prominent leader of the Krishna Math in Udupi. Inspired by Vyasatheertha's teachings, he renounced material pursuits and dedicated his life to spiritual devotion and social reform.

Kanakadasa's Carnatic-style compositions, penned under the pseudonym Kaaginele Adikeshava, are highly revered. His notable works, including Ramadhaanya Charite, Haribhakthisara, Nalacharithre, Mohanatarangini, and Nrisimhastava, addressed social inequalities and promoted universal equality. His masterpiece Ramadhaanya Charite is celebrated for its critique of caste divisions and socioeconomic disparities.

