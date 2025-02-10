Aero India 2025: HAL's LCA Mk1A showcases aerial prowess, flies past in 'finger four' formation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HAL's Mk1A enthrals spectators at Aero India.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL's) Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A made a spectacular appearance at the inaugural event of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru on Monday. Four Mk1A jets flew in the 'finger four' formation, named 'Yodha Formation, showcasing their agility and combat readiness.

The second prototype of the Mk1A delivered an impressive aerial display in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and enthralled the spectators with its advanced manoeuvrability and precision. Dubbed the 'Alpha', the LCA Mk1A is a highly capable and significantly upgraded variant, set to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the coming months.

Key upgrades in LCA Mk1A:

The latest enhancements in the Mk1A include:

Advanced Sensor Suite for superior situational awareness

Upgraded Mission & Digital Flight Control System

Enhanced Weaponry, including Astra Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles

Net-Centric Warfare Capabilities

Precision-Guided Weapons for enhanced strike capabilities

IAF's order and induction plans

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has placed an order for 83 Mk1A aircraft, reinforcing its commitment to indigenous fighter jet production. The lead aircraft is set to receive the Military Type Certification (MTC) which will pave the way for their formal induction into service.

