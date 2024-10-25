When will UP Police Constable result 2024 be announced? check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Constable result 2024 soon

UP Police Constable Result: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will soon announce the police constable recruitment exam 2024. Candidates who appeared in the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 exam can download the results by visiting the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

It is expected that the board will release UP Police Constable final answer keys 2024 along with the UP Police Constable results 2024. The exact date of releasing the result is unknown. It is anticipated that the board will release the results before Diwali. However, there is no official confirmation from the board officials. Once the UP Police Constable results are out, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website of UPPBPB.

Earlier, this month, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had directed the board officials to prepare the UP Police Constable results and announce them by the end of this month. Based on his statement, it is expected that the results will be released anytime.

UPPBPB UP Police Constable's written examination was conducted in two phases. The first phase exam was held on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, and the second phase was held on August 30 and 31, 2024. On all days, the exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. According to the official data, a total of 28.91 lakh candidates appeared in the first phase and 19.26 lakh candidates appeared in the second phase. The provisional answer keys of all papers have already been released separately. The candidates were invited to raise objections by September 19. The board will review the representations submitted by the candidates. If found valid, the final answer keys will be revised accordingly and used in the preparation of the result.

UP Police Constable 2024 Result: How to download?

Once the results are announced, the candidates will be able to download UP Police Constable 2024 results by following the easy steps given below.

- Visit the official website of UPPBPB, uppbpb.gov.in

- Navigate the link to the 'UP Police Constable results'

- It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your login credentials

- UP Police Constable results will appear on the screen

- Download UP Police Constable result and save it for future reference

Once the UP Police Constable 2024 Result is announced, the candidates will be able to download their results by using their registration number, and other details on the login page. The link to the results will be available on uppbpb.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit over 60,000 vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in written tests, followed by physical tests and medical tests. Only those candidates who are successful in every stage of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 will be considered eligible for government jobs. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of UP Police for the latest updates.