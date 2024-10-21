UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Exam: Results likely to be out on THIS date! updates here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Exam Results soon

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon announce the result of the constable recruitment 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their registration, date of birth and other details on the login page. UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 results can be downloaded from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

This year, the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 exam was conducted in multiple phases across the state from August 23 to 31. The provisional answer keys have already been uploaded to the official website. The candidates were allowed to raise grievances in due course.

When UP Police Constable results 2024 be out?

Now, the board will review the UP Police Constable 2024 objections and then release the final answer keys. It is expected that UP Police Constable results will be announced at the end of October 2024. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of results.

Earlier, Chief Minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath urged officials to speed up the recruitment process for vacant positions while emphasizing the importance of maintaining the highest standards of integrity in the examination process, according to his official site. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit over 60, 000 vacancies in different departments. Candidates will be able to download UP Police Constable 2024 results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UP Police Constable results?