When will IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 Results be out? details here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon announce the clerk's prelims 2024 exam results. According to the official calendar, the prelim results are tentatively scheduled for August/September. However, the recruitment bank body has not given any specific date for releasing IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Results.

With the announcement of the PO prelims result, candidates can expect IBPS to declare clerk prelims results too this month. Once it is out, the candidates can download it from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Expected date

This year, the prelims exams for RRB Clerk and RRB PO were conducted on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18 across the country. The results of the IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2024 have already been announced, but only for a limited number of candidates, as per the official website. The IBPS Clerk Result 2024 is expected to be announced soon with the prelims result anticipated to be released in the next few days. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of IBPS for latest updates.

How to download?

Once the results are announced, the candidates can download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Results by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the link that reads, 'IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Results'

It will redirect you to the login page

You need to provide your registration number, date of birth and click on 'login'

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Results will appear on the screen

Download and save IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Results for future reference

What after results?

After the announcement of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Results, those who will qualify in the exam will be eligible to appear in the next stage of the exam. As per the official schedule, the main exam for clerks is tentatively scheduled for October 6.

This drive aims to fill out 9,923 vacancies across Group A (Officers scale 1, 2, 3) and Group B (Office Assistants - Multipurpose) at regional rural banks.