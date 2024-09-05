IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2024 announced at ibps.in, what's next

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024 out

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has finally announced the IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024. All those who took the Prelims examination for Probationary Officers in Regional Rural Banks can download their scorecards from the official website, ibps.in.

The facility to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2024 will remain available until September 11, 2024. No candidates will be able to download their scorecards after the closure of the result window. Candidates are advised to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024 and save it for future reference. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their scorecards.

How to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Click on the link that reads, 'IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

You need to enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and click on 'login'

IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024 for future reference

IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2024 direct link

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2024 exam was conducted on August 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18 at various exam centres across the country. All those who have qualified in the prelims exam, are now eligible to appear in the mains exam. The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted tentatively on October 6.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,923 group A - officers (scale-I, II & III) and group B - office assistants (multipurpose) vacancies at the participating regional rural banks. The appointment of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test and interview.