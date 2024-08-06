West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registrations open for 3,317 vacancies, 10th pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024

West Central Railway, Jabalpur has started the online registration window for recruitment to the various posts of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online application forms through the official website, wcr.indianrailways.gov.in before the closure of the application window. As per the notification, the last date for submission of application forms is September 4.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,317 vacancies in different departments in the organization. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for educational qualifications, age limit, selection criteria, and other details.

Vacancy Details

A total of 3, 317 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment drive, of which, 1,262 vacancies are reserved for the JBP division, 824 for the BPL division, 832 for the Kota division, 175 for CRWS BPL, 196 are for WRS Kota, and 28 are for HQ/JBP

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification

Candidates who hold a 10th pass exam certificate or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks are eligible to apply for all trades except Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology & Radiology), candidates should have passed class 12th class exam or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry & Biology and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit- The candidates should have completed 15 years of age on 05/08/2024 and should not have completed 24 years of age as on the cut-off date of Notification.Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 03 years in case of OBC candidates. For Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBDs), upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years (15 year for SC/ST and 13 years for OBC).

Selection Criteria

Selection will be done on the basis of merit list, which will be prepared based on average marks obtained in 10th class examination or its equivalent plus ITI/Trade marks for all the eligible candidates.

How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit their applications online at the official website, wcr.indianrailways.gov.in by following the below-mentioned steps.

Click on 'About us->Recruitment-> Railway Recruitment Cell->Engagement of Act Apprentices->Engagement of Act Apprentices for 2024-25'

Recruitment Cell->Engagement of Act Apprentices->Engagement of Act Apprentices for 2024-25' Now, click on ' For Online Application against Notification No. 01/2024 (Act Apprentice)'

Click on 'New Registration'

Select 'trade' you wish to apply for

Register yourself by providing essential details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents Required

Class 10th mark sheet

Class 10th pass certificate

Class 12th mark sheet

Class 12th pass certificate

Community certificate for SC/ST/OBC/EWS (if applicable)

PwBD certificate (if applicable)

ITI certificate and Marksheet issued by NCVT/SCVT

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee

For all candidates: Rs. 141/-

For SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women: Rs. 41/-

ALSO READ | RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 7,951 vacancies, apply at rrbapply.gov.in

ALSO READ | More than 20 lakh vacancies available on NCS Portal, highest in Finance and Insurance sector; details here