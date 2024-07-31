More than 20 lakh vacancies available on NCS Portal, highest in Finance and Insurance sector; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE More than 20 lakh vacancies available on NCS Portal

The National Career Service (NCS) portal, managed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment has surpassed 20 lakh active vacancies. Candidates seeking government jobs can apply to these vacancies as per their skills and qualifications. The jobs available on the NCS portal are in different sectors including finance and insurance (14.7 lakhs), operations and support (1.08 lakhs), other service activities (0.75 lakhs), manufacturing (0.71 lakhs), transport and storage (0.59 lakhs), IT and communication (0.58 lakhs), education (0.43 lakhs), wholesale and retail (0.25 lakhs), health (0.2 lakhs) etc.

Huge opportunities for 12th, ITI pass

The opportunity is open to candidates with educational backgrounds up to Class 12, ITI, and diplomas. The ministry has also informed that specialized positions are available for individuals with higher education or other expert qualifications. The NCS portal, operated by the Ministry of Labor and Employment, serves as an effective platform for job seekers. It provides various employment-related services, such as job search and matching, career counseling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, and internships. These services aim to support various stakeholders, including job seekers, employers, employment exchanges, counselors, training providers, educational institutions, and placement organizations.

Preparation to improve using AI

The ministry has announced plans to upgrade the NCS portal to NCS 2.0, incorporating advanced technology and AI. This upgrade aims to provide additional benefits to both job seekers and employers. According to recent data presented in Parliament, the unemployment rate among individuals aged 15 to 29 has seen a five-year decline. Projections indicate that it will decrease to 10 per cent in 2023-24, compared to 17.8 per cent in 2017-18. Furthermore, the government has unveiled five new schemes and incentives in the Budget for 2024-25, aiming to create more employment and skill development opportunities for 4.1 crore young people. A total of Rs 2 lakh crore will be allocated to these schemes over the next 5 years.

