RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 7,951 vacancies, apply at rrbapply.gov.in

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the registration window for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), Chemical Supervisor (Research) and Metallurgical Supervisor (Research). Interested and eligible candidates can submit application forms through the official website, rrbald.gov.in. The last date for submission of application form is August 29. The candidates will be able to make editions in their application forms between August 30 and September 8. No applications will be entertained thereafter.

A total of 7,951 vacancies will be recruited, of which, 17 are for the Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research post and 7,934 are for the Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. Candidates seeking job in the railway department can check the eligibility criteria, how to apply, fee and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Chemical Supervisor/Research: Degree or its equivalent in Chemical Technology from a recognized University.

Degree or its equivalent in Chemical Technology from a recognized University. Metallurgical Supervisor/Research: Degree or its equivalent in Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University.

Degree or its equivalent in Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University. Junior Engineer/Electrical/Civil: Three years Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics Engineering from a recognized University.

Three years Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics Engineering from a recognized University. Junior Engineer / Track Machine- Three years Diploma in Mechanical/Production/Automobile/Electrical/Electronics/Instrumentation and Control Engineering

Age Limit - 18 to 36 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category as per government norms)

Salary

Chemical Supervisor/Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research: Rs. 44,900/-

Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant: Rs. 35,400/-

Selection Criteria

There shall be two stages of Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by document verification (DV) and medical examination (ME).

How to apply?

Visit the official website of RRBs, rrbapply.gov.in

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Provide all essential details on the login

Upload required documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Exam Fee

For all candidates: Rs. 500/-

For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC): Rs. 250/-

Apply online

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. My final results are expected after 29th of August 2024. Can I apply?​

No. Candidates waiting for final results of prescribed educational/technical qualifications are not eligible to apply. Candidates should possess prescribed educational/technical qualifications on or before the closing date for submission of application for this CEN.

Q2. What are the requirements to ‘Create an Account’?

Candidates should have their own mobile number and valid & active personal email ID.

Q3. What is the procedure to ‘Create an Account’?

Under ‘Apply Button’, select ‘Create an Account’, enter all details asked for including candidate’s mobile number and email ID. OTP will be sent to candidate’s mobile number and email. The same

have to be entered and submitted.