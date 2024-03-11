West Bengal Gram Panchayat Recruitment 2024: Short notice released for 6,652 vacancies, registration soon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK West Bengal Gram Panchayat Recruitment 2024 short notice out

West Bengal Gram Panchayat Recruitment 2024: The Department of Panchayats and Rural Development, Government of West Bengal has released a notification for various posts in the West Bengal Gram Panchayats, Zilla Panchayat, Panchayat Samitis, and Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. A total of 6,652 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive for the post of Clerk, Executive Assistant, Engineer, Data Entry Operator, and other panchayat posts. A short notice in this regard has been published on the official website of WB govt at prd.wb.gov.in.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will involve a written test, a skill test relevant to the post, and an interview depending on the post applied for.

The detailed notification, application registration dates, and exam dates are expected to be announced soon. Candidates will be able to apply by following the easy steps given below, once the registration window opens.

Image Source : OFFICIALWest Bengal Gram Panchayat Recruitment 2024 short notice

West Bengal Gram Panchayat Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, psc.wb.gov.in

Click on 'Registration'

Select the post you wish to apply for

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, and pay the required fee

Review the application form and submit the application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

ALSO READ | RSMSSB recruitment 2024 revised exam calendar released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check complete schedule

ALSO READ | BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Apply online for over 46,000 vacancies, check eligibility, how to apply, fee