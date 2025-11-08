WBSSC SLST Result 2025 (OUT): westbengalssc.com result site flops; wait prolonged for SSC aspirants westbengalssc.com result site flops: It's been over 12 hours since the WBSSC SLST result got announced, the WBSSC SLST result site- westbengalssc.com is yet to be fixed, the candidates could not able to check their result. Know how to download WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) SLST exam result 2025 was announced on Friday, November 7, but SLST aspirants are yet to download their scorecard as the result site- westbengalssc.com is not working. An official from WBSSC earlier told India TV Digital that there is a technical glitch on the website- westbengalssc.com and will be fixed soon.

But it's been over 12 hours since the SLST result got announced, the WBSSC SLST result site- westbengalssc.com is yet to be fixed, the candidates could not able to check their result. Over 5.6 lakh candidates appeared for the WBSSC SLST exam 2025 held in two phases; Class 9-10 conducted on September 7, Class 11-12 on September 14.

LIVE UPDATES : WBSSC SLST Result 2025 (OUT): westbengalssc.com result site crashed; are there alternative websites?

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 (OUT): How to download scorecard at westbengalssc.com

The candidates can follow these steps to download WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF. To download WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- westbengalssc.com and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. WBSSC SLST exam scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF and take a print out.

WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025: How to download at wbssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- westbengalssc.com

Click on WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use application number and date of birth as the login credentials

WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

WBSSC SLST Rank List 2025 PDF: Steps to download at westbengalssc.com

The candidates can follow these steps to download WBSSC SLST Rank List 2025 PDF. To download WBSSC SLST rank list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- westbengalssc.com and click on rank list PDF link. WBSSC SLST Rank List 2025 PDF will be available for download, save WBSSC SLST Rank List 2025 PDF and take a print out.

For details on WBSSC SLST Result 2025, please visit the official website- westbengalssc.com.

