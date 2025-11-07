WBSSC SLST Result 2025 (OUT): westbengalssc.com result website crashed? Where to check result westbengalssc.com result website crashed? An official from WBSSC told India TV Digital that there is a technical glitch on the website- westbengalssc.com, it will be fine within 30 minutes to an hour.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has declared the SLST exam result 2025 today, November 7. However, soon after the declaration of WBSSC SLST Result 2025, the official website- westbengalssc.com got crashed, the candidates could not able to download the SLST scorecard. An official from WBSSC told India TV Digital that there is a technical glitch on the website- westbengalssc.com, it will be fine within 30 minutes to an hour.

The candidates who had appeared for the WBSSC SLST exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- wbssc.gov.in. The WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The WBSSC SLST exam for Class 9-10 was held on September 7, Class 11-12 on September 14. The candidates can follow these steps to download WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF. To download WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- wbssc.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. WBSSC SLST exam scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF and take a print out.

WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025: How to download at wbssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- wbssc.gov.in

Click on WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use application number and date of birth as the login credentials

WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

WBSSC SLST Rank List 2025 PDF: Steps to download at wbssc.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download WBSSC SLST Rank List 2025 PDF. To download WBSSC SLST rank list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- wbssc.gov.in and click on rank list PDF link. WBSSC SLST Rank List 2025 PDF will be available for download, save WBSSC SLST Rank List 2025 PDF and take a print out.

For details on WBSSC SLST Result 2025, please visit the official website- wbssc.gov.in.