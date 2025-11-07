WBSSC SLST result 2025 out at wbssc.gov.in; direct link, websites WBSSC SLST result 2025: The candidates can check the WBSSC SLST result 2025 on the official website- wbssc.gov.in and download the scorecard PDF. The WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has declared the SLST exam result 2025. The candidates can check the WBSSC SLST result 2025 on the official website- wbssc.gov.in and download the scorecard PDF. The WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The WBSSC SLST exam for Class 9-10 was held on September 7, Class 11-12 on September 14. Over 5.6 lakh candidates appeared for the WBSSC SLST exam 2025; 3.19 lakh for the first phase (Class 9 and 10) and 2.46 lakh for Phase Two (Class 11 and 12).

LIve Updates: WBSSC SLST result at wbssc.gov.in; know how to download scorecard

The candidates can follow these steps to download WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF. To download WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- wbssc.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. WBSSC SLST exam scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF and take a print out.

WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025: How to download at wbssc.gov.in

WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

WBSSC SLST Rank List 2025 PDF: Steps to download at wbssc.gov.in

For details on WBSSC SLST Result 2025, please visit the official website- wbssc.gov.in.