  Live WBSSC SLST Result 2025: WBSSC SLST result shortly at wbssc.gov.in; direct link, websites

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Live: The candidates who had appeared for the WBSSC SLST exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- wbssc.gov.in. The WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

Arnab Mitra
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will announce the SLST exam result 2025 today, November 7. The candidates who had appeared for the WBSSC SLST exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- wbssc.gov.in. The WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The WBSSC SLST exam for Class 9-10 was held on September 7, Class 11-12 on September 14. The candidates can follow these steps to download WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF. To download WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- wbssc.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. WBSSC SLST exam scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025: How to download at wbssc.gov.in 

  • Visit the official website- wbssc.gov.in 
  • Click on WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF link 
  • Use application number and date of birth as the login credentials 
  • WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download '
  • Save WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details. 

Live updates :WBSSC SLST Result 2025: WBSSC SLST result at wbssc.gov.in; know how to download scorecard

  • 6:49 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBSSC SLST Result 2025 will be announced at 8 PM. Check WBSSC SLST result 2025 at wbssc.gov.in.  

  • 6:23 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download on the official website- wbssc.gov.in.  

  • 5:56 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBSSC SLST Result 2025 will be announced after 8 PM today. WBSSC SLST Result 2025 link is wbssc.gov.in. 

  • 5:43 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Over 5.6 lakh candidates appeared for the two phases of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) SLST exam; 3.19 lakh for the first phase while 2.46 lakh for the second phase. 

  • 5:41 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    The WBSSC SLST result 2025 website is wbssc.gov.in. Know how to download SLST scorecard.  

  • 5:32 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBSSC SLST scorecard pdf login credentials are- application number, date of birth. WBSSC SLST result link is wbssc.gov.in. 

     

  • 5:31 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBSSC SLST result direct link is wbssc.gov.in. The WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.  

  • 5:27 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    • Visit the official website- wbssc.gov.in 
    •  Click on WBSSC SLST scorecard link 
    • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
    • WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF will be available for download 
    • Save WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 5:25 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    The WBSSC SLST exam for Class 9-10 was held on September 7, Class 11-12 on September 14. 

  • 5:18 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    • Visit the official website- wbssc.gov.in 
    •  Click on WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF link 
    • Use application number and date of birth as the login credentials 
    • WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download 
    • Save WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 5:17 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    The candidates can follow these steps to download WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF. To download WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- wbssc.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. WBSSC SLST exam scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 5:17 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    The candidates can check WBSSC SLST Result 2025 on the official website- wbssc.gov.in. 

  • 5:16 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBSSC SLST Result 2025 link is wbssc.gov.in. The candidates can download WBSSC SLST scorecard on the official website- wbssc.gov.in.  

  • 5:15 PM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBSSC SLST Result 2025 will be announced today, November 7. The candidates can check SLST result on the official website- wbssc.gov.in. 

