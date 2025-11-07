Live WBSSC SLST Result 2025: WBSSC SLST result shortly at wbssc.gov.in; direct link, websites WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Live: The candidates who had appeared for the WBSSC SLST exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- wbssc.gov.in. The WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will announce the SLST exam result 2025 today, November 7. The candidates who had appeared for the WBSSC SLST exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- wbssc.gov.in. The WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The WBSSC SLST exam for Class 9-10 was held on September 7, Class 11-12 on September 14. The candidates can follow these steps to download WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF. To download WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- wbssc.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. WBSSC SLST exam scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBSSC SLST scorecard PDF and take a print out.

WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025: How to download at wbssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- wbssc.gov.in

Click on WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use application number and date of birth as the login credentials

WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download '

Save WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.