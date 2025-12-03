Live WB TET verdict: BIG verdict on 32,000 primary teachers case today; all eyes on Calcutta HC WB TET verdict Live: The hearing of the alleged irregularities in WB TET appointment of 32,000 teachers was concluded on November 12 in the division bench of Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty and Ritabratakumar. The Calcutta HC bench will announce the verdict on the TET appointment case today at 2 pm.

New Delhi:

The Calcutta High Court is set to announce the final verdict on the case of cancellation of 32,000 appointments earlier by the single bench of the High Court today, December 3. Earlier the single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the cancellation of the primary teachers (TET) appointment in 2023.

WBTET was earlier held in 2014 and around 1.25 lakh candidates had passed the TET exam. The recruitment process began in 2016 and 42,949 were provided jobs. It was alleged that out of 42,949 TET appointment, 32,000 were allegedly employed without proper interviews and untrained, among other irregularities.