Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jobs
  3. WB TET verdict: BIG verdict on 32,000 primary teachers case today; all eyes on Calcutta HC

  Live WB TET verdict: BIG verdict on 32,000 primary teachers case today; all eyes on Calcutta HC

WB TET verdict Live: The hearing of the alleged irregularities in WB TET appointment of 32,000 teachers was concluded on November 12 in the division bench of Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty and Ritabratakumar. The Calcutta HC bench will announce the verdict on the TET appointment case today at 2 pm.

WB TET verdict Live: Big verdict on TET appointment case today.
WB TET verdict Live: Big verdict on TET appointment case today. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Calcutta High Court is set to announce the final verdict on the case of cancellation of 32,000 appointments earlier by the single bench of the High Court today, December 3. Earlier the single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the cancellation of the primary teachers (TET) appointment in 2023.

The hearing of the alleged irregularities in WB TET appointment of 32,000 teachers was concluded on November 12 in the division bench of Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty and Ritabratakumar. The Calcutta HC bench will announce the verdict on the TET appointment case today at 2 pm.

WBTET was earlier held in 2014 and around 1.25 lakh candidates had passed the TET exam. The recruitment process began in 2016 and 42,949 were provided jobs. It was alleged that out of 42,949 TET appointment, 32,000 were allegedly employed without proper interviews and untrained, among other irregularities.  

Live updates :WB TET verdict: Final verdict on 32,000 primary teachers case today; all eyes on Calcutta HC

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:42 AM (IST)Dec 03, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WB TET verdict Live: What happened?

    WB TET which was held in 2014 did not follow the recruitment procedure. It was alleged that out of 42,949 TET appointment, 32,000 were allegedly employed without proper interviews and untrained, among other irregularities.  

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Dec 03, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WB TET verdict Live: When will Calcutta HC announce the verdict

    Calcutta HC is set to announce the verdict on alleged WB TET recruitment scam today, December 3. The final verdict will be announced at 2 PM today.

  • 10:12 AM (IST)Dec 03, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WB TET verdict Live: What was the alleged irregularities?

    It was alleged that out of 42,949 TET appointment, 32,000 were allegedly employed without proper interviews and untrained, among other irregularities. A total of 42,949 teachers got the appointment in the recruitment process conducted in 2016.  

  • 10:11 AM (IST)Dec 03, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WB TET verdict Live: When was TET exam held?

    WBTET notification was earlier released in 2014 and round 1.25 lakh candidates had passed the TET exam held in 2014. The recruitment process began in 2016 and 42,949 were provided jobs. 

  • 10:11 AM (IST)Dec 03, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WB TET verdict Live: Know why single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay cancels TET appointment

    The single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay earlier ordered the cancellation of the primary teachers (TET) appointment in 2023. It was alleged that out of 42,949 TET appointment, 32,000 were allegedly employed without proper interviews and untrained, among other irregularities.   

  • 10:11 AM (IST)Dec 03, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WB TET verdict Live: Final verdict at 2 PM today

    The WB TET final verdict will be announced at 2 PM today. The division bench of Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty and Ritabratakumar will announce the verdict on TET recruitment today. 

  • 10:11 AM (IST)Dec 03, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WB TET verdict Live: Final verdict on primary teachers case today

    The Calcutta High Court will announce the final verdict on the case of cancellation of 32,000 appointments earlier by the single bench of the High Court today, December 3. The final verdict will be announced at 2 PM today.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs
Tet Scam West Bengal Primary Teachers
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\