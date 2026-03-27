UPTET registration 2026: Check eligibility, exam dates, steps to apply

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 registration will begin from today, March 27. Interested candidates can apply for UPTET on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in. The last date to apply for UPTET is April 26, 2026.

UPTET exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026. The candidates can follow these steps to apply for UPTET. To apply for UPTET 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in and register with details - name, mobile number, mail id, password, other details. Now login with details of User ID and Password. Enter personal, professional details and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save UPTET application process PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in

Click on UPTET application process link

Register with name, mobile number, mail id, password, other details

Now login with details of User ID and Password

Enter personal, professional details and upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save UPTET application process PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPTET application fees

The application fees for General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories is Rs 1,000 for both papers. Candidates belong to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) required to pay Rs 500, Rs 300 for persons with disabilities (PwD).

UPTET exam details

For Classes 1 to 5, UPTET will include 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), 30 questions each from five compulsory subjects - Child Development and Teaching Methods, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

For Classes 6 to 8, UPTET will carry 30 MCQs, each from Child Development and Teaching Methods, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

UPTET eligibility criteria

Primary Level (For Classes 1 to 5)

Passed or appearing in the final year of D.El.Ed (BTC) programme/ passed or appearing in the final year of BTC programme for untrained/ graduate.

Upper Primary Level (For Classes 6 to 8)

Passed in the final year of D.El.Ed (BTC) programme/ graduation or postgraduation with at least 50 per cent marks along with B.Ed.

For details on UPTET, please visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.