UPSSSC JE mains 2024 registration deadline extended till July 13, check eligibility, how to apply, fee, more

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has extended the deadline for registration for the Junior Engineer (JE) examination today, June 27. As per the official notice, the candidates who are interested can apply and fill out the UPSSSC JE application form till July 13, from the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The last date for fee adjustment and amendment in the application is July 20.

Only the candidates who have appeared in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 ( 07-Exam/2023 ) and have valid scores are eligible to apply for UPSSSC JE. Candidates must ensure that they possess eligibility criteria against the post being applied for. Candidates will also have to pay Rs 25 as application fees to register themselves.

UPSSSC JE 2024: How to apply?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to apply for the UPSSC JE recruitment examination:-

Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Click on 'Live Advertisements' on the homepage.

Then, click on the apply link for posts of Junior Engineer (Civil).

Then, register and proceed with filling up the application form.

Fill in the personal details, education qualification details, etc.

Upload the required documents.

Carefully check all the details filled.

Pay the application fee and then submit the form.

Save and download it for future reference.

UPSSSC JE 2024: 4000 plus vacancies

Earlier, the deadline to complete the registration process was June 28 which was notified by the authority on June 20 along with an increase in the number of vacancies. As per the notification released on June 20, the number of posts was increased to a total of 4000+ posts. Along with it, the last date of receiving applications was extended to be June 28 from the earlier date which was June 7.

The filling up of applications commenced on May 7.

The exam dates will be announced by the Commission once the application process is concluded.

UPSSSC JE 2024: Eligibility

Candidates applying must have either an Intermediate certificate combined with a three-year Diploma in Civil Engineering or a four-year Bachelor of Engineering degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution.

The age limit for JE (Civil) positions in UP Government departments varies from 18 to 40 years, with minimum age requirements differing by department. Candidates from the OBC background will receive 3 years and SC/ST background will receive 5 years of upper-age relaxation.

Candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 which was conducted by the Commission and possess the score card with valid numerical scores are eligible to apply for participation in the exam.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the main exam based on their score in PET 2023. The cut-off scores for the shortlisted candidates will be announced by the Commission, once the application process is concluded.