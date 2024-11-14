UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2024 to be out today, check all latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2024 to be out today, November 14.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024 admit cards today, November 14. All those who have qualified the UPSC IFS Mains 2024 exam can download their call letters from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

In order to download UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2024, the candidates must use their roll number, date of birth on the login page. Once it is out, they can download UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2024 from the official website by following the easy steps below.

How to download UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2024?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your credentials and submit

UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2024 for future reference

UPSC IFS Mains admit card 2024: Exam Pattern

The UPSC IFS Mains Exam 2024 comprises six descriptive papers, including General English and General Knowledge and two optional subjects selected from a designated list. Paper 1 and paper 2 will be 300 marks, and the remaining papers will be 200 marks. The candidates will have two hours to complete the exam. For Papers 3, 4, 5, and 6 candidates will have to choose two optional subjects from the approved list avoiding the combination of certain subjects as recommended in the official notification.

When will UPSC IFS Mains exam 2024 be conducted?

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2024 is scheduled to be on November 24 in two sessions. The first shift will be conducted in the Forenoon from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second in the Afternoon from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM. The entry of the Candidates in the Venue shall be closed 30 minutes before commencement of the Examination (each Session). No candidates shall be allowed entry into the Examination Venue after the closure of the entry.